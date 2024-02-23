Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

