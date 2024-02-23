Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

