Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Underweight

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

LCID has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

