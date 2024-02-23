Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.00). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.13) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AGIO opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,397. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

