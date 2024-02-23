Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.75%.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

