Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 581,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.