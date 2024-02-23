Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

