CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 3.8%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 21,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 6,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

CCA Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

