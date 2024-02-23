Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.54.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

