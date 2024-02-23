Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

