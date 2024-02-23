Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

