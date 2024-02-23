Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $229.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 323,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 443,642 shares.The stock last traded at $171.05 and had previously closed at $167.96.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHRD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

