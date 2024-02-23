Citigroup Inc. Acquires 68,925 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 81.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.