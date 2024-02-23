Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.