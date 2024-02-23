Citigroup Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 228,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.