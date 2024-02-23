Citigroup Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $226.58 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.