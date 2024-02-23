Citigroup Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after buying an additional 561,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

