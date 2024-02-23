Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

