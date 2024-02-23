Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 81.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 101.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TREX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.