Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,934 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $68.39 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

