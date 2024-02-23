Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,133 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $407.31 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.35 and a 200 day moving average of $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

