Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,637 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AIR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

