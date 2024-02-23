City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 33.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 828,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,441,000 after buying an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

