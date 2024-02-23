CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

CK Asset Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

