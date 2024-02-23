Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,686 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.96 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

