ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

