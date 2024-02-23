Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Clene Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clene by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clene by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

