Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.3 %

COKE stock opened at $813.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $495.11 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $885.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

