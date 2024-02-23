Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

