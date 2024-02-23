Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.50 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.