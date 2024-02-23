Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $47,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

