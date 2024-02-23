Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 220,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

