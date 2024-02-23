Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $784,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

