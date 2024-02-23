Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

