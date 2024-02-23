Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.