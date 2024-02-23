Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 56,225 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122,023 shares of company stock valued at $105,549,630. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

