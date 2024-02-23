Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 121,660 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.59 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.