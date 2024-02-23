Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 27,114 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 1,069,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,678,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $41.64 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

