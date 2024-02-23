Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

