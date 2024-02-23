CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.47 on Friday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

