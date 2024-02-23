CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.