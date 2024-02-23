Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.