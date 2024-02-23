Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crane were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Crane by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Crane by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $127.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

