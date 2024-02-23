CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

