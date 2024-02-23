CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 1943624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.73.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.