CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Shares Up 1%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

