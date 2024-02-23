Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Culp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.