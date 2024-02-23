Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Culp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.