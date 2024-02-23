CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
