Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.