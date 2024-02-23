DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,606 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.56, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

